JCE launches e-library app in Belagavi

Jain College of Engineering has launched JCE e-library application to help students refer to digitised books.

“The two variants of the application can be used on phones and computers. It is expected to motivate students to utilise the e-content and encourage reading habit among the students and the teaching community,’’ R.G. Dharwadkar, Director, JGI North Karnataka said during its launch on Saturday.

J. Shivakumar, Principal and Director, said that the JCE e-Library (Library App) was developed by Sahil Jamidar and Omkar Belgaonkar, both students of 6th Semester of Computer Science department in the college.

They executed the project under the guidance of Shankru Guggari, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Shahanawaz Peerzade, Librarian. The advantage of this app are that students can easily download question papers, study materials, lab manuals, Notes, e-books, e-journals, syllabus copy etc. in one platform. The student can download the study material from any remote corner of the world, the principal said.