JC Wadiyar symbolised unity in diversity, democracy: Venkaiah Naidu

MYSURU

18 July 2020 14:10 IST

Vice-President, others pay tributes to last Maharaja of Mysore at his birth centenary event

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu paid rich tributes to the last Maharaja of Mysore late Jayachamaraja Wadiyar at a virtual event held to mark his birth centenary and livestreamed on Saturday.

The Vice-President, who began his address in Kannada, said that in remembering JC Wadiyar and celebrating his birth centenary one was also celebrating the timeless Indian values of unity in diversity and the spirit of democracy.

The event was the last in a series conducted by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and HHSNW Foundation, during the year.

Describing Wadiyar as a perfect blend of traditional Indian values and modern western civilisation, Mr. Naidu said the last Maharaja was a remarkable ruler and an able administrator besides a strong proponent of industrialisation. A nationalist, he helped establish HAL and National Tuberculosis Institute in Bengaluru, and Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru, among others. He was the first among the princes to readily accept the Instrument of Accession and the recommendations of the Constituent Assembly. which speaks of his nationalistic vision, Mr. Naidu added.

Karan Singh of the former royal family of Jammu and Kashmir said Wadiyar was a shining example of what an ideal ruler should be and recalled Wadiyar’s interest in philosophy and western music and contribution to Carnatic music. He also touched upon the contribution of Wadiyar to the field of environment and conservation. Karan Singh said as the first president of the Vishwa Hindu Parsihad (VHP) Wadiyar espoused the all-inclusive traditions and nature of Vedanta as against the divisive culture that was being propagated today.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh said the transition from the princely rule to that of democratic and independent India was the smoothest in case of Mysore and it was a tribute to Wadiyar and the systems that he and other members of the dynasty had established.

Mr. Ramesh said one remembered Wadiyar as a multi-faceted personality who was a student of western classical music, composer of Carnatic music and a conservationist. “But as a patron of VHP, he anchored the ancient Sanskrit notion of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam. His view and vision of Hindu heritage and philosophy was one that was all encompassing and not exclusive.”

Based on his reading of correspondence between Nehru and Wadiyar, Mr. Ramesh said it is evident that both had warmth and respect for each other. What emerges from a study of Wadiyar is that his public personae was not due to the legacy he inherited but by the strength of his own achievement, Mr. Ramesh added.