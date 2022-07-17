Jayatirtha’s aaradhana begins

Poorvaradhane was organised in Yargol of Yadgir district on Sunday, as part of the aaradhana mahotsav. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A three-day Aradhana Mahotsav of Jayatirtha (Teekacharya) began at the Moola Brindavan of the seer at the Uttaradi Math in Malkhed, Kalaburagi district, Sunday.

On the first day, Poorvaradhane was organised at Yargol in Yadgir district, as Jayatirtha stayed for nearly 12 years there to spread the message of Madhwacharya.

Followers of Jayatirtha and devotees from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other parts of the country participated.

For the next two days, Madhayaradhane and Uttararadhane, will be performed at Malkhed, while Panchamruta Abhisheka will be offered at the Moola Brindavan. A car festival, music programmes and recitation from holy texts will be part of the aaradhana.

Earlier, Satyatma Tirtha, head of Uttaradi Math, offered a special puja, Lakshapushparchana, to Sri Rama. He then spoke on the message of Jayatirtha.