Jayatheerth Kagalkar passes away

Jayatheerth Kagalkar, senior journalist and resident editor of Samyukta Karnataka, Kalaburagi edition, died of COVID-19 on Thursday. He was 53.

Mr. Kagalkar recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. He was battling for life as his condition deteriorated in the last couple of days.

He served as a reporter at Samuykta Karnataka for the last three decades and was recently promoted as resident editor. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

His father Venkat Rao N. Kagalkar was also a reporter and served as correspondent for The Hindu for three decades.

News of Mr. Kagalkar’s demise was received with sorrow by fellow journalists. Several political personalities, including Minister for Mines and Geology and district in-charge Murugesh Nirani, have mourned his death.