Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion to house Kannada classical centre

Heritage mansion to be restored at a cost of nearly ₹27 crore

The Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada (CESCK) will be housed in the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion on Manasagangotri campus of the University of Mysore.

The heritage mansion which was built in 1905 during the period of Krishnaraja Wadiyar IV for Jayalakshmi Ammani, the eldest daughter of Chamaraja Wadiyar, was procured by the University of Mysore in 1950s to establish a PG centre and at present houses the folklore museum.

Efforts to establish the CESCK at the heritage mansion was being pushed since March this year and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar said that an MoU would be signed by the Government for restoration and maintenance, and Kannada classical language centre would be housed here.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the restoration and renovation of the mansion had already been prepared by Deccan Heritage Foundation and was expected to cost ₹27 crore and the Minister said that classical language centre was not about language alone but had the broad objectives of enriching the culture as well.

Though Kannada secured classical language status in 2008, the work pertaining to research and enriching the language and culture of the State was yet to gain traction. Hence the Government had decided to move into the heritage structure and an MoU would be signed with the University of Mysore. All funds for research on the language would be released by the Centre and the State would take up the restoration of the building which also housed a museum showcasing the rich folk and literary heritage of Karnataka, said Mr. Sunil Kumar.

Vice-Chancellor of the varsity G. Hemantha Kumar said the museum and the collection of folk antiques and artifacts would remain in the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion while one of the wings would house the CESCK. The MoU would spell out the finer details of maintenance of the heritage structure which was the pride of the varsity, he added.

The development is perceived to be a win-win situation for both the CESCK and the university. The CESCK did not have a place to function all these years and is now being vested with a treasure trove of collections that will also further its objectives of enriching Kannada. For the university, the heritage mansion will now be restored at Government’s cost and the maintenance will be a joint responsibility of all stakeholders.

Sharath Chandra, representing Deccan Heritage Foundation, said the heritage mansion was structurally stable and the only concern was the roof portion in the west wing. ‘’With restoration the lifespan of the heritage mansion can be extended by more than 100 years,’ he added.

The restoration work itself is expected to take about two years before the CESCK can move in. Till then, the classical centre will continue to function from the building of the National Centre for History of Science at Manasagangotri. The university had granted around six acres for CESCK to construct its own premises which will now revert to the varsity. Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, L. Nagendra, MLA, and senior officials of the university were present.