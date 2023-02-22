Jayalakshmi Mansion to house Classical Kannada Centre in Gangotri

February 22, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

A few days after Mysuru MP Pratap Simha expressed his displeasure against the University of Mysore (UoM) officials for “delaying” setting up of the Centre of Excellence for Studies in Classical Kannada on its campus, the UoM and the Department of Kannada and Culture have signed an MoU to facilitate the establishment of the CESCK in the majestic Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion at Manasagangotri.

The MoU has now cleared all hurdles for setting up the CESCK in the mansion which presently houses a folklore museum. The MoU will also make way for the restoration of the mansion.

Registrar V.R. Shylaja and Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Sudarshan signed the MoU on Tuesday in the presence of Vice-Chancellor (in-charge) Muzaffar H. Assadi and others.

The centre, which earlier functioned at the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) on Hunsur Road and later moved to a housing quarters of University of Mysore (UoM), shifted to the National Centre for History of Science (NCHS) building on the Manasagangotri campus.

The UoM has allotted a four-acre land on the Manasagangotri campus where the CESCK can construct additional structures required for the classical language centre besides functioning at Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion. The mansion, which was built in 1905, requires immediate intervention to arrest the crumbling ceiling and leakage from the roof.

Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion was constructed during the regime of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar for princess Jayalakshmi Ammani. It was acquired by the university in the 1950s to establish a postgraduate centre, and was restored with funding from Infosys in 2002. However, incessant rains and lack of maintenance has weakened the structure which now requires immediate restoration.

At a recent meeting with the University officials at the Crawford Hall here, the MP asked why the university was withholding the restoration of the mansion for facilitating the functioning of the CESCK and sought to know the reason for not complying with the Syndicate’s decision.

The MP had said the entire mansion will undergo the restoration if it was handed over to the CESCK and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has promksed to sanction ₹27 crore. One portion of the building can be used by the CESCK and another portion by the University, on completion of the restoration, he said.

The MoU is for a period of 30 years. It will now further the process of establishing the CESCK in the mansion.