Jayadeva uses wearable device to remote monitor ICU patients

Cardiac Design Labs in Bengaluru has given the institute 50 devices for free

For the last three weeks, doctors at the State-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences have been able to remotely monitor 50 patients in the ICU with the help of a wearable, multi-parameter, telemetric monitoring device.

The device, designed and developed by Cardiac Design Labs in Bengaluru is a monitoring system that can record all vital parameters such as ECG, heart rate, respiration rate, SpO2 (oxygen saturation), body temperature and BP without the cuff. The firm has given the institute 50 devices for free.

Jayadeva director C.N. Manjunath said the device called ‘Padma Vitals’ has been developed by Anand Madanagopal, founder of Cardiac Design Labs, and S. Jayaprakash, electrophysiologist, and their teams. “It is a versatile device that needs to be strapped around the chest at the level of the heart. We are using it on 50 patients in both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 wards in our institute. It can also be used to monitor home isolation patients,” he said.

“The device is connected to the mobile phones of doctors and the readings can be monitored remotely on the phone,” Dr Manjunath said.

“As a vitals trend report is generated for the duration of monitoring, we can identify early signs of cardiac issues,” he added.