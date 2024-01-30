ADVERTISEMENT

Jayadeva to get in-charge director for now

January 30, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

With the tenure of C.N. Manjunath, director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research — the State-run heart speciality centre — ending on Wednesday, the State government is likely to appoint an in-charge director for the time being.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil told The Hindu that around 11 applications had been shortlisted for the post. “However, the final choice will be made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who heads the Governing Council of Jayadeva,” he said.

Sources said the council meeting that was initially scheduled to happen on Wednesday has been postponed to next week. Till then an in-charge director will be deputed to run the institute.

Sources said four names are in the running for the coveted post. While two of them are from Jayadeva’s Mysuru branch — K.S. Sadananda and B. Dinesh – the remaining are from Bengaluru – K.H. Srinivas and V. Kumaraswamy.

Meanwhile, the institute staff organised an emotional farewell for Dr. Manjunath on Tuesday. Patients, their families and hospital staff had lined up in front of his chambers from morning to wish and thank him. His parents-in-law H.D. Deve Gowda and Chenamma Deve Gowda along with his wife Anusuya and their children attended the farewell.

