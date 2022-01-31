Jayadeva institute branch likely in Dharwad

Dharwad MLA Arvind Bellad has expressed the hope that a branch of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research Centre will be set up in Dharwad as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has responded positively to a proposal.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Bellad said that the Chief Minister was urged to set up a branch of Jayadeva Institute in Dharwad and the proposal has received a nod from him. “Mr. Bommai is most likely to make the announcement in the forthcoming budget,” he said. He said that the forthcoming budget to be presented by the Chief Minister will have more preference for proposals related to development of North Karnataka.

Sports complex

On the proposed sports complex in his constituency, Mr. Bellad said that works were initiated a year ago and a sum of ₹13 crore will be released in a week’s time. Consequently, the works will be taken up on a war-footing, he said.

The MLA said that approval has been given forsetting up a mega food court near Karnatak College in Dharwad and work will begin soon. He said that for various projects of the Public Works Department, ₹52 crore has been sanctioned. Similarly, ₹30 crore has been sanctioned for development of roads and parks, ₹20 crore for construction of community halls and ₹20 crore for hostels, he said.

‘I’ll not quit”

Negating speculations about him joiningthe Congress,he categorically stated that there is no question of quitting his party. “A section of media has been reporting such false news. Under no circumstances, I will quit the BJP,” he said, making an appeal to the voters of the constituency and party workersnot to pay heed to such rumours.

To a query, he said that only on two occasions, HDMC councillors from Dharwad had occupied the Mayor’s post.He said that senior party leaders have been requested to provide opportunity to councillors from Dharwad this time while finalising candidates for the Mayoral election.