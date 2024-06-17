Jayadeva hospital in Kalaburagi to get new building by the end of August

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has said that the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Kalaburagi will be inaugurated by the end of August or the first half of September this year.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the ongoing work at the institute on Monday, he said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will be invited for the inauguration.

Dr. Patil said that the project has almost been completed and the remaining works will be expedited so as to throw the institute open to the public at the earliest.

“This is a dream project taken up at a cost of ₹192 crore under the grants provided by Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board. It will be a memorable moment as the completion of work will also mark the decennial celebrations of the implementation of Article 371(J),” he said.

He said that at present the institute is functioning on the premises of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) and it will be shifted to the new building after the inauguration of the facility which has 371 beds. Based on further requirements, adequate staff will be recruited, he said.

He said that the tender for providing furniture has already been floated and another dream project, a trauma care centre, has started functioning in Kalaburagi.

The foundation stone for the construction of a critical care centre and an extension building with 150 beds at the Cancer Hospital and Mother and Child Hospital will be laid shortly, he said.

Dr. Patil said that 12 ITI buildings in Kalaburagi, Ballari and Raichur will be renewed soon. In the first phase, six buildings will be renewed at a cost of ₹100 crore. A new building for the men’s ITI college will be constructed at a cost of ₹20 crore in Kalaburagi, he said.

On the death of a woman purportedly after not being provided bed in the GIMS, the Minister said that action will be taken after an inquiry.