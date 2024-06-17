GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jayadeva hospital in Kalaburagi to get new building by the end of August

The Medical Education Minister inspects ongoing work, says the project has almost been completed and that the remaining works will be expedited

Published - June 17, 2024 07:28 pm IST - YADGIR

The Hindu Bureau
Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil inspecting ongoing works at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil inspecting ongoing works at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil has said that the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Kalaburagi will be inaugurated by the end of August or the first half of September this year.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the ongoing work at the institute on Monday, he said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge will be invited for the inauguration.

Dr. Patil said that the project has almost been completed and the remaining works will be expedited so as to throw the institute open to the public at the earliest.

“This is a dream project taken up at a cost of ₹192 crore under the grants provided by Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board. It will be a memorable moment as the completion of work will also mark the decennial celebrations of the implementation of Article 371(J),” he said.

He said that at present the institute is functioning on the premises of Gulbarga Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) and it will be shifted to the new building after the inauguration of the facility which has 371 beds. Based on further requirements, adequate staff will be recruited, he said.

He said that the tender for providing furniture has already been floated and another dream project, a trauma care centre, has started functioning in Kalaburagi.

The foundation stone for the construction of a critical care centre and an extension building with 150 beds at the Cancer Hospital and Mother and Child Hospital will be laid shortly, he said.

Dr. Patil said that 12 ITI buildings in Kalaburagi, Ballari and Raichur will be renewed soon. In the first phase, six buildings will be renewed at a cost of ₹100 crore. A new building for the men’s ITI college will be constructed at a cost of ₹20 crore in Kalaburagi, he said.

On the death of a woman purportedly after not being provided bed in the GIMS, the Minister said that action will be taken after an inquiry.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.