Jayadeva hospital in Kalaburagi gets new catheterisation lab

Kalaburagi

05 December 2020 19:35 IST

Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR), a State government-run premier institute of cardiology, installed the second catheterisation laboratory at its Kalaburagi branch on Saturday.

After inaugurating it, C.N. Manjunath, Director of SJICSR, along with Veeresh Patil, senior cardiologist at the Kalaburagi branch of SJICSR, and other senior doctors, performed angioplasty and stenting procedure in the new lab.

Speaking to The Hindu later, Dr. Manjunath said that the new lab would considerably reduce the mounting pressure on the existing lab and the staff.

“There has been a growing need for patients requiring coronary angiograms, angioplasty with stenting and pacemaker procedures. The new lab will considerably reduce the load on the existing cath lab,” he said.

As per the details by Dr. Manjunath, the Kalaburagi branch of SJICSR has, since its inauguration in 2016, conducted 20,000 cath lab procedures, including 5,000 angioplasty and stenting procedures, in addition to 150 pacemaker procedures. The institute has also conducted 500 open-heart surgeries with a very good result till date, he added.

On the proposed new building, for which Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone on September 17 this year, Mr. Manjunath said that the work on the 300-bed new building would commence in the next four to six weeks.

“The new project is estimated to cost ₹153 crore and is going to be funded by the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board,” he said.