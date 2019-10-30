Jayadeva director to visit KIMS soon

Soon, a team led by the director of Jayadeva Insitute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru, will visit the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital to begin preparations for setting up a cardiac wing at KIMS, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said.

Chairing a progress review meeting of KIMS here on Monday, he said that a 60-bed cardiac wing will be run with the assistance of Jayadeva Institute at KIMS, and already steps had been taken to procure the required medical equipment.

The government had already taken a decision in this regard and instructions had been issued to Jayadeva Institute, he said.

The Minister said that a proposal worth ₹150 crore to upgrade various departments of KIMS had been prepared and he would take up the issue with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and get special grants sanctioned in the forthcoming Budget.

Mr. Shettar said that steps will be taken for the purchase of additional medical equipment for the newly-built super-speciality hospital and also for hiring qualified staff.

Underscoring the need for the effective implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka scheme, Mr. Shettar asked KIMS authorities to take requisite steps to ensure that patients, particularly those of the economically weaker sections and the poor from various districts of Karnataka, got the required healthcare services.

The Minister said that the process of digitalising the details of patients at the hospital had begun, but there was need for ensuring cent per cent digitalisation to make it an ‘e-hospital”.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mines and Coal Pralhad Joshi asked the director of KIMS to ensure that the money earmarked for development of KIMS was used for the permitted purpose. There was also a need to prevent middlemen at the hospital, he said.

The Minister also asked the director of KIMS, Ramalingappa Antaratani, to submit proposals for the upgrading of KIMS and improvement of studies and research.

Dr. Ramalingappa spoke about the various facilities and developments at the institute along with progress report on various development works.

Chief Administrative Officer of KIMS Rajashree Jainapur spoke about the steps taken for cleanliness and surveillance of the premises. Heads of various departments and health officials were present.