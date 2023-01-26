Jayadeva branch will soon come up at Rayanal in Hubballi, says Halappa Achar

January 26, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Mines and Geology, Woman and Child Development and Dharwad district in-charge Halappa Achar has said that a regional centre of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research will be soon set up at Rayanal in Hubballi at a cost of ₹250 crore.

Delivering the Republic Day address after unfurling the tricolour at R.N. Shetty Stadium in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Achar said that the new centre will cater to the needs of cardiac patients in the region and also lessen the burden on Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru.

Mr. Achar said that to boost health infrastructure in the region, the State government has allocated a grant of ₹10 crore to Karnataka Cancer Therapy and Research Institute at Navanagar in Hubballi. And, this will help in developing new treatment methodology for treating cancer.

The Minister said that all street lamps in Hubballi Dharwad are being replaced with LED bulbs at a cost of ₹90 crore and the project has been taken up under public-private partnership (PPP) model. The environmental-friendly project will increase electricity efficiency and also cut down expenditure on street lighting, he said.

Mr. Achar said that 64 projects have been taken up at an estimated cost of ₹1,000 crore under the Smart City Scheme and some of them will be ready soon.

Listing out various initiatives and welfare schemes being implemented by both the State and the Union governments, Mr. Achar said that under the PM Kisan Samman Yojna, 1,35,208 farmers of Dharwad district have received ₹365.20 crore.

Under the Raita Vidya Nidhi programme of the State government, 19,384 students of Dharwad district have received ₹10.14 crore directly. This apart, as part of a woman empowerment initiative, a grant of ₹1.60 crore has been released to woman entrepreneurs of Dharwad district, he said.

Lauding the efforts of all who have contributed towards the successful conduct of the 26th National Youth Festival in Dharwad, the Minister said that the event provided an opportunity to showcase the potential and uniqueness of the district.

Mr. Ahcar said that 3,000 youths will get employment after a textile park is set up under public and private partnership at Navalgund in the district. One lakh households in the district have received water supply connection at their houses in the district under the Mane Manege Gange Scheme. He said that under PM Awas Yojna, 7,692 houses will be constructed in the district.

A Deendayal Upadhya Souhardha Vidyarthi Nilay (hostel) that can accommodate 1,000 students will come up on the Karnatak University campus, while similar facilities will come up in four more cities in the State, he said.

Chairman of Bayaluseeme Development Authority Tavanappa Ashtagi, Chairman of Jungle Lodges and Resorts Rajesh Kotennavar, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde and Police Commissioner Raman Gupta several other officials were present. On the occasion, achievers from various fields were felicitated.