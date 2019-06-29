Jayachamaraja Wadiyar’s birth centenary celebrations to begin on July 18

The year-long birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the last Maharaja of erstwhile princely State of Mysuru, will begin at the Mysuru palace on July 18.

Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, the 25th ruler of Mysuru, who ascended the throne in 1940, merged the erstwhile Mysuru kingdom with the Republic of India in 1950.

Governor Vajubhai Vala will inaugurate the celebrations at the Durbar Hall of the palace while former Governor of West Bengal Gopalakrishna Gandhi will deliver the keynote address.

The celebrations will be organised by the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation headed by Pramoda Devi Wadiyar.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Friday, Ms. Wadiyar said a programme will also be held in Bangalore Palace on July 20.

During the inaugural programme in Mysuru, the Symphony Orchestra of India from the National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA) will perform at Mysuru palace.

Ms. Wadiyar said they were expecting about 800 to 1,000 guests at the inaugural programme including the families of erstwhile Maharajas from Delhi and Mumbai. However, the general public is also welcome. The gates of the palace will be thrown open and LED screens will be set up on the premises.

A compact disc (CD) containing a total of 94 musical compositions or kritis will be released on the occasion.

Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, who went on to become the first Rajapramukh to discharge the duties of a Governor from January 26, 1950, had a lot of interest in philosophy, music and sports, among other areas.

Ms. Wadiyar said the foundation will award achievers in fields in which Jayachamaraja Wadiyar had evinced interest. Achievers had been identified in the fields of Sanskrit, Kannada, philosophy, wildlife, classical music, sports, agriculture and yoga, among others. The recipients, from different parts of the State, had been chosen on merit by a team of experts, she said.

She added that the foundation planned to hold events every three months as part of the year-long celebrations. There were also plans to release works of Jayachamaraja Wadiyar during the celebrations.

Responding to questions, Ms. Wadiyar said she had approached President Ram Nath Kovind to participate in the celebrations. The President had accepted the invitation and promised to participate in a programme in the future after expressing his inability to attend the inaugural function due to time constraints. A separate programme will be held during the President’s visit, Ms. Wadiyar added.