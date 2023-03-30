Javagal Srinath roped in as icon for spreading voter awareness

March 30, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Former cricketer Javagal Srinath has been roped in as the icon for Mysuru district for spreading voter awareness in the run-up to the Assembly election.

This was announced by Chief Executive Officer of zilla panchayat K.M. Gayathri, who is also chairperson of SVEEP committee in Mysuru.

The former fast bowler was popular as “Mysore Express” during his playing days. The SVEEP committee is expected to engage the former international cricketer in its activities proposed to highlight the need for voters to compulsorily exercise their franchise.

The SVEEP committee held a few meetings before the election was announced and has planned various activities to improve voter turnout by spreading awareness on the need to vote in the polls.

As of March 29, 2023, Mysuru has 26,22,551 registered voters, including 13,01022 male and 13,21,316 female. There is still scope to add names in the voters’ list till April 11 if they were found to be missing from it. Individuals concerned have to contact their respective electoral officers for updating the same. As many as 213 voters have registered themselves as transgenders.