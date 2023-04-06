Javagal Srinath launches voter awareness campaign

April 06, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Former international cricketer Javagal Srinath on Thursday launched a voter awareness campaign organised as part of SVEEP here and gave a call to all the eligible voters to exercise their franchise without fail in the ensuing elections.

The Mysuru district administration, the District Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee, the Mysuru City Corporation and the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat organised the programme attended by over 2,000 young voters, elderly voters and special voters.

This was the first major voter awareness campaign in Mysuru since the announcement of elections. More such drives may happen in the run-up to elections for bringing more number of voters to the polling booths on May 10 for improving voting percentage.

The event that took place on the foreground of the palace here saw the participation of Mr. Srinath, who has been nominated as the SVEEP Icon of Mysuru for promoting voter awareness with an aim for improving voting percentage, especially in the constituencies of Mysuru where the turnout in past elections was low.

The campaign turned into a celebration with the active participation of the newly-enrolled voters who took selfies with Mr. Srinath and other dignitaries. Selfie points were put up for making the occasion memorable and send the message on the importance of voting for strengthening democracy.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Srinath said the essence of democracy lies in elections and one must understand the importance of elections since you have got the opportunity of electing the person of your choice as your representative or the people’s representative.

He told the audience to think about the nation and its development and voting holds the key when right persons have to be elected for the right places.

Mr Srinath advised the voters not to be indifferent when it comes to going to the polling booth and casting their vote.

He also spoke on the importance of ethical voting.

The former speedster motivated the youth to encourage others to vote and make them understgand why their vote matters.

On the occasion, a signature wall was kept at the venue where VIPs and the participants put their signatures. The young voters were administered the oath that they would cast their vote without fail and also encourage others to vote.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said the district administration has set the vision of improving the voting percentage to 90 and the SVEEP activities are aimed at achieving the target.

He said more SVEEP Icons are being considered, including an icon among the senior citizens, to send the message.

The deputy commissioner told the participants to download c-Vigil mobile app and report any electoral malpractices. The identity of the sender will not be disclosed.

ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar and others were present.