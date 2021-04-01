Jatra to be a low-key affair

The 199th Lord Sharnbasaveshwar Jatra Mahotsav, an important religious event in Kalaburagi, which was scheduled for Friday, will be a low-key affair this year due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Dr. Sharnbaswappa Appaji, head of the Sharnabasaveshwar Samsthan that organises the event, reiterated his appeal to devotees to offer their obeisances and respects to the saint from their respective homes instead of visiting the shrine.

This is for the second time in the history of the ancient Sharnbasaveshwar Shrine that the annual jatra would be conducted in a simple manner without the usual exuberance and grandiose.

“In view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 and the new guidelines issued by the government for curtailing the congregation of a large number of people in jatras and other functions, the samsthan has decided to observe the jatra in a simple manner. It is the duty of every citizen to join hands with the government in its war against the pandemic,” Dr. Appaji said in a media release on Wednesday.