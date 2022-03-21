Jatra in Shikaripur: Police inspector suspended on charge of unruly behaviour

He had allegedly assaulted an advocate who was visiting the Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Togarsi on the occasion of the temple festival

Eastern Range IGP Dr. K. Thyagraj has suspended Shikaripur Circle Police Inspector Gururaj N. Mylar for unruly conduct while handling the crowd during the Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple Jatra Mahotsav (temple festival fair) at Togarsi in Shikaripur taluk of Shivamogga district on March 13.

The inspector and his staff had allegedly assaulted advocate Jayadeva Kerodi, 44, a resident of Hirekeroru taluk in Haveri district. Based on a complaint by the lawyers’ forums and a report from the Superintendent of Police of Shivamogga, the IGP suspended the inspector on March 20.

The advocate had gone to the festival as a devotee. He suggested to the police officer to ensure that devotees stand in a queue for smooth entry of everyone into the temple.

On hearing this, the police officer allegedly assaulted the advocate. A group of policemen allegedly took the advocate to a secluded spot and assaulted him again. CCTV cameras installed in the temple had captured the act. Later, the advocate was arrested on the charge of assaulting a woman police constable and sent to judicial custody.

The Advocates Association and People’s Lawyer’s Guild submitted a memorandum demanding disciplinary action against the police inspector. They accused the police of booking a false case against the advocate and presenting the advocate before a magistrate in handcuffs, violating guidelines on how to handle an accused.