Jathas planned from various parts of State

Janaandolanagala Maha Maitri (JMM) and Citizens for Democracy (CFD) will, in association with various organisations, launch jathas to Bengaluru from Basavakalyan in Bidar district and Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajnagar on March 1 to press for the withdrawal of anti-farmer and anti-people amendments made to two laws in the State and seeking the repeal of the anti-cow slaughter Act.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, president of JMM S.R. Hiremath said that the State Government led by the BJP has made amendments to Karnataka Land Reforms (Amendments) Act 1961 and Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee Act 1966 and enacted the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act 2020 which, according to him, are anti-farmer and anti-people.

Mr. Hiremath said that although the Union Government has repealed the anti-farmer laws enacted by it yielding to the pressure exerted by the year-long farmers movement, the State Government is yet to withdraw its amendments and the enactment of a new law despite protests.

“So, to exert pressure on the Government and to create public awareness, we have decided to launch the State-wide jathas on March 1 from Basavakalyan and Male Mahadeshwara Hills. The jathas will conclude at Gandhi Bhavan in Bengaluru on March 15,“ he said.

Mr. Hiremath said that a preliminary meeting on the preparations for the jathas was held in Dharwad on Sunday and the route and some of the programmes for the awareness jathas have been finalised.

He said that retired judge Nagmohan Das, Hannan Moliah of AIKS, advocate Prashant Bhushan and others will be addressing the concluding session of the jathas.