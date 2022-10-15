Jatha to mark World Hospice and Palliative Care Day

ADVERTISEMENT

A large number of people including medical and nursing students from different colleges in the city participated in a jatha taken out on Saturday to mark the World Hospice and Palliative Care Day.

The Day is observed across the world on the second Saturday of October, which fell on October 8 this year, and this year’s theme was “Palliative Care: Healing Hearts and Communities”.

The jatha, which was flagged off by the District Health and Family Welfare Officer K.H. Prasad, was organised jointly by Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement’s (SVYM) Palliative Care programme, Mysuru District Health and Family Welfare Department, and Rotary Mysuru North.

The jatha, which began from the Epidemic Diseases (ED) Hospital, went through Lokanayaka Nagara, , Surya Bakery Circle, Kumbar Koppal and concluded at PKTB Hospital campus on KRS road, said a press statement.

Speaking on occasion, Dr. Prasad said SVYM has already already set up a Palliative Care Centre at PKTB sanitorium hospital while the government has started a 20-bed palliative care centre at the District Hospital. “Now, we are planning to initiate home-based care too for patients sufferring from life-limiting illnesses. We are encouraging them to live actively. We are together in the journey”, he said.

More information on SVYM’s Palliative Care programme can be obtained from Nandini S. on 9591407955 or nandinishankar@svym.org.in