Jatha marks World Cancer Day in Kalaburagi

February 05, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A jatha was taken out on the occasion of World Cancer Day in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The district administration in association with the District Legal Services Authority, the Health and Family Welfare Department, the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and the Indian Cancer Society observed World Cancer Day in Kalaburagi on Monday.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Bhanwar Singh Meena flagged off a jatha to create awareness about cancer and to encourage its prevention, detection and treatment.

Students from medical and nursing colleges participated in the jatha taken out from GIMS Hospital to the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They carried placards with slogans to create awareness about cancer.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Rathikant Swami, GIMS Director Umesh, District Surgeon Ambaraya Rudrawadi, Indian Cancer Society Regional Head Gururaj Kulkarni were present.

