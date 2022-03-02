Jatha flagged off from Basavakalyan

The Hindu Bureau March 02, 2022 05:28 IST

The Janandolana Mahamaitri(JMM) and Citizens for Democracy (CFD) launched the Jana Jagruti Jatha (awareness campaign) from BasavaKalyan of Bidar district on Tuesday demanding the State government to abolish the farmers’ bills in State, and also repeal amendments to the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act and Karnataka Land Reforms Act.

President of the JMM S.R.Hiremath flagged off the jatha from Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan town demanding that the State government withdraw draconian farm laws on the lines of the Central Government. The demand also included repealing the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act,2020, APMC Act, Land Reforms Act and Land Acquisition Act.

A similar jatha would kick start from Male Mahadeshwara Hills in Chamarajanagar district on March 9.

All the jathas will culminate in Bengaluru on March 15. . Mr.Hiremath appealed to the representatives of farmers’ unions to attend the two-day farmers’ Conference to be held at Bengaluru from March 15, to discuss the farm laws and to deliberate on key issues affecting the farming sector.