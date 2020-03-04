Karnataka

Jashodaben takes part in religious programme in Shivamogga

Jashodaben, wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering food to the cattle on the premises of Ramachandrapura Mutt at Hosanagar in Shivamogga district on Wednesday.

Jashodaben, wife of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took part in ‘Krishnarpanam’, a religious programme, at Ramachandrapur Mutt in Hosanagar taluk on Wednesday.

The programme was organised to mark the second anniversary of the installation of the idol of Govardhana Giridhari Gopalakrishna on the mutt premises. Ms. Jashodaben offered puja to Govardhana Giridhari Gopalakrishna. She visited the Mahanandi Goloka, a conservation centre of native cattle breeds, there. Ms. Jashodaben participated in a mass rendering of Vishnu Sahasranama organised to mark ‘Krishnarpanam’.

She hailed the spiritual contribution of Adi Shankara and appealed to the gathering to strive for the success of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign of the Union government.

A newly constructed convention hall and a veterinary hospital on the mutt premises were also inaugurated on the occasion.

Visits temple

Earlier in the day, she visited the Neelakanteshwara temple in Chitradurga. Ms. Jashodaben, who was on her way to Shivamogga district, stopped in Chitradurga to perform puja at the temple. She later had breakfast at the Inspection Bungalow.

