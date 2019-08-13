Jarkiholi’s remark creates a flutter on social media

A comment made by BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi about ‘bringing down the government’ gained a lot of traction on social media on Tuesday, forcing the legislator to issue a clarification by evening.
In the video that went viral, Mr. Jarkiholi is heard saying that if the State government did not build houses for people in Tigadi village, he would bring it down. This was widely shared on social media, leading to much speculation.
Reactions and criticism on social media forced Mr. Jarkiholi to issue a clarification, which he did via a one-minute video. “When some poor people in Tigadi village asked me to build houses for them, I said we would make sure that the government does it. In a lighter vein, I said that if the government did not do it, we would bring it down. It was said by mistake,” he said.
