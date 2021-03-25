‘Jarkiholi’s phone sent to FSL’

Bengaluru

25 March 2021 01:25 IST

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken the mobile phone belonging to the former BJP Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi as part of its probe into the CD scandal case.

“The phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed analysis to retrieve data that may shed light on the scandal,” said a senior police official.

The team questioned Mr. Jarkiholi twice so far, but, according to sources, did not get any information from him that would further their investigation. “We suspect that he communicated with the woman before and after the scandal broke out,” the senior official said. He added that if they retrieve any relevant data, it will help the SIT establish a motive behind the release of the CD, which is crucial for the case.

