Jarkiholi indulging in cheap barbs and low-level politics: Congress

January 31, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after former Minister and BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi sought a CBI probe into alleged involvement of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar in the release of a sex CD two years ago, which resulted in him quitting his post,  KPCC spokesperson Ramesh Babu on Tuesday said Mr Jarkiholi was indulging in “cheap barbs and low-level politics” in his bid to settle scores against the Congress leaders.

Mr Jarkiholi levelled baseless charges against Mr. Shivakumar and MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar to damage the party’s prospects months before the Legislative Assembly elections in Karnataka, Mr. Babu told presspersons here.

As the Union government has been misusing its probe agencies, Mr. Jarkiholi wanted the CBI to probe into the case and fix KPCC president in the case, Mr. Babu alleged.

Mr. Jarkiholi was forced to quit in March 2021 as the State’s Water Resources Minister after the alleged sex CD, featuring him and a woman, was aired on local television channels. Mr. Jarkiholi has since been trying to get reinducted into the Cabinet without avail.

