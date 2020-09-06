Jarkiholi dismisses reports on meeting Joshi as rumours

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Belagavi

06 September 2020 22:35 IST

‘I met him to sort out issues in dept.’

Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has dismissed as baseless rumours reports that said that the BJP was trying to install Pralhad Joshi as the Chief Minister, in place of B.S. Yediyurappa.

These rumours had spread after he met Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Hubballi on Saturday.

The new entrant to the BJP is seen to be a leader who commands the support of some BJP MLAs from North Karnataka, especially those who joined the BJP after quitting the Congress.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Jarkiholi told journalists in Gokak on Sunday that there were no political motives behind his meeting Mr. Joshi. He said that he met Mr. Joshi to sort out some issues in his department and seek Mr. Joshi’s help for the development of the State.

This is the third meeting between the two leaders. Mr. Jarkiholi has met Mr. Joshi twice in Hubballi and once in Bengaluru. In the first meeting, he was accompanied by some MLAs.