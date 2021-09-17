Jarkiholi CD scandal: SIT has finished probe, government tells HC

More arguments on the issue to be heard on September 27

The State government on Friday informed the High Court of Karnataka that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the case related to the alleged CD scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi has completed its probe.

State Advocate-General Prabhuling K. Navadi also told the court that the SIT could be allowed to submit its final report on the investigation before the jurisdictional court, subject to the final outcome of the petitions in which the legality of the constitution of the SIT has been questioned.

He argued that the non-submission of report would impact both the accused as well as the victim as the Code of Criminal Procedure mandates submission of the final investigation report within a specified period, which has already expired.

However, senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for the victim, who has filed a complaint of rape and sexual assault against Mr. Jarkiholi, opposed the A-G’s plea.

As the High Court, by way of an interim order, had directed the SIT not to submit the final investigation report before the jurisdictional court without prior permission from it, Ms. Jaising contended that she wants to argue on the issue whether the SIT can be allowed to submit final report when the court is yet to hear the main issue of the legality of the SIT’s establishment.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum said it would hear on September 27 the arguments on behalf of the State government, the SIT, and the victim on the issue.