Jarkiholi case SIT’s terms of reference raise eyebrows

Ramesh Jarkiholi

Belagavi

12 March 2021 05:54 IST

Why probe only the ‘conspiracy’ angle, ask activists.

The State government’s move to appoint a Special Investigation Team to probe the “conspiracy” angle to the Ramesh Jarkiholi sex scandal and not whether the woman in question was a victim of oppression has come under fire from women’s organisations.

That the SIT was constituted following a letter from Mr. Jarkiholi to Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister, and not after a formal complaint by the former Minister is also being questioned.

“The government and the media have both been unfair to the woman in question,” said Jayashree Gurannanavar, farmers’ leader and former State secretary of Dalit Mahila Okkoota. “The government is only interested in protecting the reputation of the Minister while the media is carrying out investigations to find out the woman’s identity and the reasons why she visited the leader frequently. No one is interested in finding out if the former Minister misused his powerful position or not,” she said.

K. Neela, State unit vice-president of Akhil Bharatiya Janwadi Mahila Sanghatane, said she was not in the least surprised by the State government’s act, given the “predictable patriarchal mindset”.

“In all cases of alleged sexual harassment, it is presumed that the woman is wrong. It sends out the message that the government is trying to protect Mr. Jarkiholi and not the woman,” she said.

Creating a narrative where women are villains and not victims, in defiance of the Constitution, is the template set in States like Uttar Pradesh. “Karnataka has been quick to follow the template,” she added.

Human rights lawyer Bheemanagouda Paragonda argued that in setting up the SIT, the government had already accepted that there was “political conspiracy” behind the incident. Secondly, it had deliberately reduced the terms of reference of the investigation, keeping the leader in mind, he said. “This is likely to lead the general public to believe that the woman victim was part of the conspiracy. This is clearly wrong as per earlier legal precedents.”

Political exigencies

Former police officers feel the scope of the SIT is limited. “It is clear that the government is trying to cater to political exigencies and not to take the case to a logical end,” said a former Director General of Police who has served as a member of similar SITs.

“SIT s are formed to reduce the jurisdictional police of the burden of a specific case that requires technical know how or an investigation that has to be done in a time-bound manner. But in this case, it seems the government has political motives behind the setting up of this SIT with pre determined terms of references. Any SIT, if it has to bring out the truth, has to look into all corners of a case. It is not a pre-programmed robot that probes only a few limited angles of an alleged offence. If that does not happen, then the constitution of the SIT is not justified,’’ he said.

Another former DIG, who did not wish to be named, also argued that the terms of reference should have been broad-based and comprehensive to unearth the truth. He said even a good police officer’s work can be limited by the terms of reference. “The current terms of reference are definitely not aimed at bringing out the whole truth about the case, or ensuring gender justice,” he said.