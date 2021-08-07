Jarkiholi brothers adopt a ‘wait-and-watch’ strategy

BELAGAVI

07 August 2021

‘None from the family is in the State Cabinet for the first time in two decades’

Amid dissent and disappointment in the State BJP unit over the Cabinet expansion and jubilation by followers of those who got ministerial berths, the Jarkiholi camp of Belagavi is witnessing an unusual calm, probably indicative of a “wait-and-watch” approach.

When journalists met the former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi outside his house in Gokak on Thursday while he was returning from a badminton game, he appeared rather cool and said the Cabinet expansion was not in his mind at all. “I may become a Minister in future or else I will remain an MLA,” he said.

Particularly after his resignation over the sleaze video CD, Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi has kept himself aloof. He did not go when the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa visited flood-hit Gokak taluk. While his brother Balachandra Jarkiholi made multiple visits to Bengaluru and Delhi, the last time Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi left Belagavi was in June when he went to meet seer of Suttur Mutt in Mysuru. He neither met party organising general secretary for State Arun Kumar when he came to Belagavi nor did he attend the legislature party meeting which elected Basavaraj Bommai as the Chief Minister, a party leader confirmed.

Keeping himself aloof is being seen as an expression of discontent against some party leaders who did not stand by him when he was in crisis. Supporters say they are adopting a “wait-and-watch” strategy. They would wait for the court order and also want to get clarification on whether Mr. Balachandra Jarkiholi can continue to be KMF chairman even after being made a Minister. In case of delay or adverse verdict, Mr. Balachandra Jarkiholi would take his elder brother’s place, said a former legislator. They are relying on the precedence of JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna holding two posts simultaneously, sources said.

Above all, the Jarkiholi camp wants to know whether the BJP still considers Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi as a frontline leader of the Nayaka community as an alternative to B. Sriramulu, who is a Minister now. “They are seeking answers to these issues. This was promised when Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi defected to the BJP,” said a former zilla panchayat member of the BJP.

The brothers were also said to be keen to see that an “outsider” was made the district in-charge Minister so that when Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi or Mr. Balachandra Jarkiholi make it to the Cabinet, it would be easy to take over. This explains why Govind Karjol was made the district in-charge Minister, a supporter pointed out.

Bheemshi Bharamannavar, Gokak BJP city unit president and a close confidante of the Jarkiholi brothers, said that unlike others, the brothers were not desperate to become Ministers. “This is the first time in two decades that there is none from the Jarkiholi family in the State Cabinet. But still, the brothers are not goading the party to induct them. Because of a false case, Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi suffered public humiliation and he will think twice before joining the Cabinet again,” Mr. Bharamannavar said.