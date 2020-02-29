Jarkiholi avoids going to Kalasa-Banduri worksite

Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi visited Kanakumbi village near the birthplace of Mahadayi river and held an informal meeting with officials, but returned without visiting the Kalasa-Banduri worksite in the forest near the village.

He also refused to speak at a meeting organised by farmers in the village. “The Supreme Court is hearing the petition filed by Goa on March 2 related to the Mahadayi issue. At this juncture, I should not have come to Kanakumbi as it could create problems for the State. Goa can raise objections to my visit. I have only come to assure farmers that we will take steps to ensure that the State gets its due share of the Mahadayi waters,” the Minister said.

“The State government is ready to release ₹2,000 crore for the project in the forthcoming budget. But we will go ahead only after clarifying some issues with the court and the Union government,” he said.

“We hope to get more water once the Supreme Court gives its final verdict in the Mahadayi dispute and related matters. We hope that the final verdict will be given in July,” he added.

Mr. Jarkiholi said he was willing to meet all former Ministers of Water Resources, including H.K. Patil and D.K. Shivakumar, to seek their advice.