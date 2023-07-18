Japan’s Marubeni Corporation proposes investment of ₹10,800 cr in Kolar

July 18, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

Marubeni Corporation, a Japanese conglomerate, is likely to invest ₹10,800 crore to set up a high-tech industrial park on a patch of 720 acres of land at Bavanahalli near Vemagal in Kolar district. There will be an initial investment of ₹2,800 crore and a foreign direct investment of ₹8,000 crore

Once ready, the project would add $2 billion to the economy of Karnataka and would also create 40,000 jobs.

Representatives of Marubeni Corporation, comprising Shirozono Kazuaki, Dy. General Manager, Marubeni Corporation, Yoshida Takayuki, General Manager, Marubeni India Pvt. Ltd, and Toyoda Takafumi, Project Manager - Next Generation Industrial Park, Marubeni Corporation, presented their project to Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil here on Tuesday (July 18).

Mr. Patil said the government was eager to take the project forward, and related decisions would be taken after convening a high-level meeting.

Marubeni Corporation already has high-tech industrial parks in countries such as China, Thailand, and the Philippines and is currently in the process of exploring similar investments in Indonesia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Tokyo-based Marubeni Corporation and its subsidiaries have exposure to a wide spectrum of industries, including lifestyle, IT solutions, food, agribusiness, forest products, chemicals, metals and mineral resources, energy, power, infrastructure project, aerospace and shipping, finance, leasing and real estate business, construction, industrial machinery and mobility.