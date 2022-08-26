Karnataka

Japanese company Rakuten opens office in Bengaluru

A file photo of a person checking out an e-reader in Tokyo, Japan. The Rakuten Group focuses on electronic commerce and online retailing.

A file photo of a person checking out an e-reader in Tokyo, Japan. The Rakuten Group focuses on electronic commerce and online retailing. | Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Rakuten India, a global product and innovation centre for Tokyo-based Rakuten Group that focuses on electronic commerce and online retailing, has opened an office in Bengaluru to grow its customer base in India.

Rakuten’s new office is situated near Cubbon Park. The 20-storey building, Rakuten-Crimson House, has office space of 3 lakh sq.ft. with a capacity to accommodate over 3,000 persons.

The office is expected to enhance the company’s capability for deep-tech innovation and R&D in e-commerce, fintech, content and entertainment, as well as AI in computer vision, speech, and natural language processing (NLP).

“India is and has been central to our growth strategy. Our new R&D centre will build on the high value-added engagements that Rakuten has been delivering from India in deep tech and product innovation,’‘ said Yasufumi Hirai, CIO, CISO, Group Executive Vice President of Rakuten Group, Inc.


