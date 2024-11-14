ADVERTISEMENT

Japan to provide 5 trillion yen to India as investments and loans

Updated - November 14, 2024 11:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Japanese government will pump in 5 trillion yen as investments and loans to India in the next five years, said Nakane Tsutomu, Consul General of Japan.

He was speaking at the second edition of the India-Japan Business Summit (IJBS) held in Bengaluru on Thursday (November 14).

India and Japan were important partners who mutually benefitted from each other over the last 10 years, he said, adding that under the partnership, the Japanese government has a goal of five trillion yen as investments and loans in India.

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development & Director of Industries & Commerce, said, “There was an influx of Japanese companies. We are running out of space and are planning to create another Japanese industrial park in Vasanthanarasapura on the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.’‘

She invited Japanese companies to participate in the Global Investors Meet (GIM) - 2025, a State-sponsored platform for thought leadership and partnership between industry and government focusing on SMEs and startups. The GIM-2025 will be held between February 12 and 14, 2025.

