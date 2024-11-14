 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Japan to provide five trillion yen to India as investments and loans

Published - November 14, 2024 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Japanese government will pump in five trillion yen as investments and loans to India in the next five years, said Nakane Tsutomu, Consul General of Japan.

He was speaking at the second edition of the India Japan Business Summit (IJBS), held in Bengaluru on Thursday.

India and Japan were important partners, who mutually benefitted from each other over the last 10 years, he said adding that under the partnership, the Japanese government has a goal of five trillion yen as investments and loans in India.

Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development & Director of Industries & Commerce, said, “There was an influx of Japanese companies. We are running out of space and are planning to create another Japanese industrial park in Vasanthanarasapura on the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.’‘

She invited Japanese companies to participate in the Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) -2025, a state-sponsored platform for thought leadership and partnership between industry and government focusing on SMEs and startups. The GIM-2025 will be held between February 12 and 14, 2025.

Published - November 14, 2024 10:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.