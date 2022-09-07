Janotsava convention put off again to Sunday

It was postponed earlier after the death of Praveen Nettaru

The Janotsava public convention of the BJP, which was scheduled to be held in Doddaballapura, has been postponed yet again. The event, which was scheduled for September 8, has now been postponed to September 11 due to the death of Minister and senior BJP leader Umesh Katti.

Being organised to mark the completion of one year in office by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and third anniversary of the BJP government in the State, the event was originally scheduled to be held on July 28. However, it was then abruptly cancelled due to the anguish among BJP workers in the wake of the murder of Yuva Morcha office-bearer Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada.

Other meetings too

Mr. Katti’s death, that resulted in postponing of Janotsava, has had a cascading effect as the BJP has also put off its State office-bearers’ meeting and State executive which were scheduled to be held on Bengaluru Palace Grounds. While the State office-bearers’ meeting was scheduled to be held on September 10, the executive was scheduled for September 11.

The party is trying to use the anniversary convention being held in Dodaballapura as a ground for kick-starting its Assembly poll preparations besides strengthening its organisation in the undivided Kolar and Chickballapur districts.

The office-bearers’ meeting and State executive were supposed to finalise a slew of State-level conventions being planned by the party as part of poll preparations. These meetings would be held for the first time after the elevation of veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa as member of the BJP Parliamentary Board and Central Election Committee.