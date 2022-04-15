‘Janata Jaladhare’ tour to start tomorrow

The Janata Dal (Secular) will launch its Janata Jaladhare, a trip across the State to express commitment to complete pending irrigation projects, at Ramadevara Katte in Holenarsipur taluk on Saturday.

Party’s senior leader H.D. Revanna, at a press conference in Hassan on Friday, said that the party was committed to fulfil the pending projects once it came to power. The leaders of the party had been travelling to convey its commitment to the public.

As part of the tour in Hassan, the party would hold a convention in Hassan on April 20. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, H.D. Kumaraswamy and others would participate in the programme, he said.

The tour would cover Holenarsipur, Arkalgud, Alur, Belur, Hassan, Channarayapatna taluks in Hassan and Turuvekere, Tumakuru and Kunigal taluks in Tumakuru district.