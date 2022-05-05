Janata Jaladhaare of JD(S) to culminate on May 13

The Janata Dal (Secular), which has been organising the Janata Jaladhaare campaign to highlight the water issues across the State, will organise a massive convention near Bengaluru to mark the culmination of the campaign on May 13. A Ganga Aarti will be performed on the occasion.

The party’s core committee, which met on Thursday, worked out modalities to organise the culmination of the campaign that has been launched ahead of the Assembly elections in 2023. The 15 ‘Ganga Rathas’ have covered 184 Assembly constituencies so far. The campaign was launched on April 16.

“We are expecting about five lakh people to participate in the convention to be held near Nelamangala, near Bengaluru. A puja will be held for a big kalasha containing water from all the major rivers in the State,” chairman of the Core Committee Bandeppa Kashempur told reporters here after the meeting.

He said pandits from Varanasi would be invited to perform the arati in a traditional way.

Among those present in the meeting were party supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.