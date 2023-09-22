Janata Darshan to hear and redress public grievances in Dharwad on Monday

September 22, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad will hold a Janata Darshan in Dharwad on Monday to hear and redress public grievances.

According to Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, the event will be held at the Srujana Rangamandir on Karnatak College Campus in Dharwad at 11 a.m.

Monday’s programme is the first in the series to be held every month and the public are requested to submit their memoranda or communicate their grievances related to any of the government departments to the authorities concerned.

Applications

The public are required to submit their applications either manually or electronically. They can submit their applications to the respective taluk offices in the district or upload them on the portal, https://ipgrs.karnataka.gov.in.

The staff at the taluk offices will upload the applications to the portal and give a token or number in turn. These applications will be taken up during the Janata Darshan, Mr. Hegde said.

Then, after 15 days, the programme will be held at all the taluk offices where the Deputy Commissioner will participate.

The Deputy Commissioner has also said that if any public servant has demanded bribe for processing an application pertaining to pension, wages or registration, such aggrieved people can make complaints about it and action will be taken against the employee or officer concerned after scrutiny.

