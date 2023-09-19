HamberMenu
Janata Darshan in Mysuru on September 25

September 19, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Janata Darshan, which is being organised in every district to address the grievances of the public, will be held in Mysuru district on September 25. Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa will be receiving the grievances from the public at the Janata Darshan which will be held at the zilla panchayat office here at 11 a.m. Public can submit their grievances in writing between September 21 and 22 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Janata Darshan office which will function at the ZP office and also at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Siddharthanagar. The applications will be verified and taken up on priority on September 25. Grievances can also be submitted on September 25, a note said here.

