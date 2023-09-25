HamberMenu
Janata Darshan in Chikkamagaluru

September 25, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the Janata Darshan in Chikkamagaluru on Monday.

Participants at the Janata Darshan in Chikkamagaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Energy K.J. George instructed officers of Chikkamagaluru district to ensure the public gets public amenities and their complaints are redressed without delay.

Mr. George, speaking after inaugurating Janata Darshan in Chikkamagaluru, said the government would not tolerate any indiscipline by the officers in redressing public grievances. “Both elected representatives and officers have the duty to serve the public. We should understand this and work towards it. The officers should not keep petitions pending for too long. We should not harass the public,” he said.

Mr. George, who is also Minister in charge of Chikkamagaluru district, said earlier there was no system to track petitions. However, with the introduction of the e-office, petitions or applications could be traced. “Now, officers cannot keep a file pending unless there is a serious reason. The officers have to address them without any delay,” he said.

Rajender Kumar Kataria, Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, said that the government would start disposing of applications seeking grants of land in the district only after a joint survey of land by the Revenue and Forest departments. The officer, who is also the secretary in charge of the district, said as many as 320 applications were received during the Janata Darshan programme on the day. The officers were instructed to dispose of them on the spot.

MLAs H.D. Thammaiah, T.D. Raje Gowda, G.H. Srinivas, K.S. Anand, Nayana Motamma, and senior officers were present.

