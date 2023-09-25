Janata Darshan held in Shivamogga

September 25, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa has said that the State government is committed to resolving problems being faced by the public by holding Janata Darshan programmes regularly. Every month, a programme will be held at the taluk level under the chairmanship of the legislator to address the grievances of the public.

Mr. Bangarappa spoke after inaugurating the Janata Darshan organised at Kuvempu Ranga Mandir in Shivamogga on Monday. “The State government is intended to ensure people-friendly administration. The public does not need to visit offices repeatedly to get their work done. The officers will resolve the majority of the complaints during the programme itself, and the remaining will be handled by the respective departments within the next few days,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani said that the applications received at the programme had been registered through the integrated Public Grievances Redressal System (iPGRS) software. The officers concerned will follow them up as per the schedule and resolve them.

The district administration had made arrangements necessary for the public to submit their applications and get them redressed. Various departments had set up stalls to spread awareness among the public about the schemes offered by them.

Zilla panchayat CEO Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, and others were present.