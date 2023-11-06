HamberMenu
Janata Darshan facilitates more transparency in administration: Lad

.

November 06, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Labour Minister Santosh Lad listening to the grievance of a girl student during the Janata Darshan in Dharwad on Monday.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad listening to the grievance of a girl student during the Janata Darshan in Dharwad on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Labour Minister and district-in-charge for Dharwad district Santosh Lad has said that ‘Janata Darshan’ programme was an effective medium for providing good administration and taking the benefits of various government schemes to the doorsteps of people and also for facilitating more transparency in administration.

Inaugurating the ‘Janata Darshan’ programme at Srujana Rangamandir in Dharwad on Monday, the Minister said that such programmes would further facilitate pro-people administration by the government.

Mr. Lad said that already 90% of the applications received during the first ‘Janata Darshan’ held in the district had been processed and disposed off. The applicants had been given information via SMS and those pending would be disposed off in a time-bound manner, he said.

He said that the programme helped the officials and elected representatives understand the problems and pain of the poor from a close distance and consequently initiate steps to resolve issues. He also appealed to the applicants to have patience as they had to deal with them from the administrative and legal angle. The applications had to be disposed off following due procedure, he clarified.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde made introductory remarks. Additional Deputy Commissioner Geetha C.D., MLC Pradeep Shettar, Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar. ZP CEO Swaroopa T.K., Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod and others were present.

During the Janata Darshan, Mr. Lad distributed records of rights and various benefits to the beneficiaries of schemes under different government departments.

