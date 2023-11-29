Janata Darshan at all taluks after Assembly session, says Mahadevappa

November 29, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - MYSURU

The district in-charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa conducted a Janata Darshan in T. Narsipur on Wednesday and received 549 grievances from the public. The number of applications uploaded online was 300.

The grievances were received from different hoblis coming under T. Narsipura which is also the constituency of the Minister and he directed the officials to resolve them on the spot where feasible. In addition to receiving applications spelling out grievances, there were many people who aired complaints to which Mr. Mahadevappa gave a hearing and issued suitable directions to the officials for early resolution.

Mr. Mahadevappa who inaugurated the Janata Darshan, later said that Janata Darshan was part of Janaspandana launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and was taking place in all districts.

More than 98 per cent of the grievances received on the day have been resolved, he added. “The district-wise programme was a fallout of the Janaspandana programme in which Mr. Siddaramaiah heard out the problems of the public and wanted similar public grievance redressal meetings to be held across all districts,” said Mr. Mahadevappa.

He said the administration was being toned up and fine-tuned to make it more people-friendly. “The objective is to ensure that the officials and the bureaucracy reach out to the public, listen to their grievances and resolve them and such programmes will be held on a continuous basis,” Mr. Mahadevappa added.

He also announced that after the conclusion of the winter session of the Assembly at Belagavi, Janata Darshan programmes will be held at all taluks. The local level grievances have to be resolved locally and those affected should not be made to run from one government office to another for months, said the Minister.

When a complainant pinpointed an official and said that he was never available in the office and hence resolution of the problem was getting delayed Mr. Mahadevappa said officials too have to attend meetings and are many a time not in their offices. “But if they lie about it in order to avoid meeting public, then suitable action will be taken against such officials,” said Mr. Mahadevappa.

Members of the sugarcane cultivators’ association also met the Minister and sought his intervention to resolve their pending claims from a private sugar mill. The Minister said the issue would be discussed with the management of the sugar mill and the deputy commissioner and the farmers’ grievances would be resolved. The farmers also sought ₹25,000 on a priority basis as drought relief to help them tide over difficulties. Mr. Mahadevappa said the issue was before the Chief Minister and the government would initiate suitable measures to help the farmers.

It also transpired that as many as 528 women had not been credited with money under Gruha Lakshmi which is one of the five guarantees of the State government. Mr. Mahadevappa said that technical issues if any at the banks would be sorted out and funds credited to the beneficiaries in due course. A few students wanted bus services in rural areas to facilitate them to go to school and colleges and the Minister assured that it would be arranged.

Mr. Mahadevappa also directed the officials to ensure that all the lakes were replenished with water and fodder be made available for animals to help cope with drought. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.M. Gayatri, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, and others were present.

