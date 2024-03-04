Janata Darshan: All grievances to be cleared in a month’s time, says Minister

March 04, 2024 07:58 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in-charge of Mandya district N. Cheluvarayaswamy on Monday said the grievances received from the public during Janata Darshan will be resolved within a month.

From the day of their acceptance in Janata Darshans in the district, the applications submitted with proper documents by the people will be cleared in a month’s time, the Minister said, at the Janata Darshan programme in villages of Maddur taluk.

At Maralige village, the Minister said the Janata Darshan programme will be continuously held after the Lok Sabha elections. “The grievances received in this programme today may get delayed in view of the ensuing elections.”

He said 5,047 families in the village were benefitting from the guarantees implemented by the government.

Each family was getting a sum of ₹5,000 to ₹6,000 from the government in the form of the guarantees, he said, adding that the schemes had been launched to empower the people.

As many as 1,800 women of Maralige village were getting ₹2,000 a month under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, and 2,492 families were getting Anna Bhagya benefit, the Minister said and added that the Yuva Nidhi scheme has been launched from January this year.

A sum of ₹2,000 had been directly credited into the bank accounts of farmers as a relief from the State government in view of drought, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy, who is also the Minister for Agriculture, said.

The Minister said the crop insurance amount of ₹600 crore had been disbursed to farmers who had availed the insurance cover for their crops. The farmers who haven’t received the benefit will soon get it as ₹800 crore was expected to be released by March end towards the relief for the crop damage.

By paying the premium of ₹140 crore, farmers in the state have availed the relief for the crop loss. The total disbursement will be ₹1400 crore which will be borne by the Agriculture Department, the Minister said.