Janata Dal(S) rally should be called Nava Graha Yatre as it is about nine members of Gowda family: Joshi

January 29, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Belagavi

“The Janata Dal(S) should have called its rally Nava Graha Yatre and not Pancha Ratna Yatre, as the party is all about the nine members of the H.D. Deve Gowda family,’” Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Saturday.

“Why should the Janata Dal(S) rally be called Pancha Ratna Yatre? I thought it would be fitting to call it Nava Graha Yatre, as it is all about ensuring the political future of the nine members of the Gowda family. Nothing else,” he said.

He was speaking at the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatre rally in Mugat Khan Hubballi.

He criticised the Congress poll promise of giving 200 units of power free. “The party that failed to provide even 14-15 hours of power when it was running the government is now speaking of giving free power. It is meaningless,” he said.

He said that the people did not want free power, but 24 hours of quality power. The people will not believe in the lies of the Congress. BJP workers should create awareness among the people about the lies being peddled by the Congress, Mr. Joshi said.