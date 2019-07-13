Janata Dal (S) exudes confidence, plays cards close to its chest

Though apparently on the brink, the Janata Dal (Secular) camp seems to be confident about the survival of the coalition government. Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s announcement intending to move motion for vote of confidence corroborates this mood.

While many legislators seem to know a broad strategy that is being worked out by party leaders, information on the finer details, sources said, are known only to a few leaders in the JD(S) and Congress.

Sources close to the Chief Minister insisted that the coalition had the numbers. “We have our ways. We are working out ways to ensure that we get through this crisis,” sources said.

A JD(S) legislator said that the CM’s announcement on a motion of confidence was to send a message to the Governor that the government intends to prove its majority amidst the confusion, and also prevent the BJP from moving a motion of no confidence. Multiple sources in the party said that while the Chief Minister announced his decision, back channel talks were on to woo some of the rebel legislators back to the fold. “Legal consequences of violating the whip have been conveyed to them and some rebel legislators are now in two minds with the case in the Supreme Court and with the Speaker hanging in balance. Eventually, we are hoping a bunch of them come back,” sources said. Meanwhile, Mr. Kumaraswamy, during the legislators’ meeting on Friday, told them that the government would remain, and that strategies have been put in place to keep the government secure. He urged them not to fall prey to the lure of the BJP, sources said.

The JD(S) legislators, who have been staying put for the past three days at a resort near Nandi Hills, who were brought to the Vidhana Soudha in a bus on Friday morning for the session, were taken back by bus to the resort.