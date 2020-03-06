Janata Dal (S) bid to regain lost ground in Bombay Karnataka

HUBBALLI

06 March 2020

Party will train and mentor workers at the two-day workshop in Hubballi

In a first step towards regaining its lost ground in the districts of Bombay Karnataka, the Janata Dal (Secular) has organised a workshop in Hubballi on Saturday and Sunday to train and mentor party workers .

Addressing presspersons, along with other office-bearers including national general secretary N.H. Konaraddi, Gururaj Hunasimarad and Rajanna Koravi, State general secretary Y.S.V. Datta said that the workshop was the outcome of the introspection by the party and an effort to strengthen the roots and broaden its base.

Mr. Datta said that at a time when the two national parties, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were trying to suppress regional parties, the party had taken up the exercise to approach the workers and also train and mentor them on the ways of broadening the party base in the State.

“We know we have committed mistakes and the workshop is the first step towards mending our ways. During our tour of the districts of north Karnataka, we have seen support for the JD(S) and there are many loyalists of the Janata Parivar. However we have failed to garner their support and convert it into seats. The workshop is aimed at finalising the way forward,” he said.

Mr. Datta said that party supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda will be inaugurating the workshop and will interact with party workers on the second day.

On the inaugural day there will be three sessions: One on the birth of the Janata Parivar and the party’s ideology, another on the contributions of Mr. Deve Gowda to north Karnataka, and the third on how to use the social media for party activities, he said. The second day will be dedicated to interaction with party workers.

Mr. Datta said two books ‘Indu Bharata Maataduttide’ by thinker Devanur Mahadeva and the other on contribution of Mr. Deve Gowda to north Karnataka during his six-decade political career will be released during the inaugural ceremony of the workshop at Vasavi Mahal on Saturday. He said the Hubballi workshop would be followed by workshops at Raichur, Davanagere, Udupi for ‘Kalyana Karnataka’, central carnataka, and coastal Karnataka respectively.

Mr. Konaraddi said that there old timers in the party had sat together to chalk out steps for strengthening the party and the workshops were an outcome of the introspection.