Janata Curfew: People remain indoors

Responding to the ‘Janata Curfew’ call, the people in the district remained indoors on Sunday.
The KSRTC as well as private operators had suspended bus services. Autorickshaws also remained off the road in the district.
Commercial establishments, fuel stations, hotels, and restaurants remained closed in the city. Downtown areas, including Gandhi Bazaar, Durgigudi, Nehru Road, wore a deserted look. The weekly bazaar in Bhadravati city was cancelled. The metal and alloy casting foundries and food processing units at industrial estates in Machenanalli, New Mandli and Sagar Road remained closed. At 5 p.m., people in residential areas stood in the balconies of their houses and on terraces to thank the medical and paramedical staff, civic workers and Army personnel.
