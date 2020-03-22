Janata Curfew: Impressive response in Mandya, Ramanagaram

The response to the ‘Janata Curfew’ call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi across Mandya and Ramanagaram districts was impressive on Sunday.

All major highways, roads and streets in both the districts wore a deserted look. The KSRTC buses remained in depots, while commercials establishments did not raise the shutters. Majority of the private transport service providers, including autorickshaws, too responded positively to the call. People had to travel in their personal vehicles as the KSRTC had suspended its services.

Most of them stayed indoors and as a thanksgiving gesture, they clapped around 5 p.m. for the services rendered by the doctors and nursing staff.